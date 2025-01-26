Kejriwal Criticizes BJP for Favoring Billionaires, Highlights AAP Welfare Model

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal criticised BJP model of governance, saying that people's money is given as a loan to billionaire friends and it is waived off after 2-3 years.

Comparing BJP model with the welfare model of his party, Kejriwal said, "...On one hand, there is the BJP model where your money is given as a loan to billionaire friends and it is waived off after 2-3 years. The other is the Aam Aadmi Party model which includes 24-hour electricity, and free electricity to the poor. 24-hour free water, best and good treatment... this is the Aam Aadmi Party's welfare model."

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has made it clear in different ways, through the words of different leaders, that if their government is formed, if you press the lotus button, all these facilities being provided in Delhi will be stopped because this is against their model..." he said while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah came out heavily against Kejriwal, accusing him of breaking all the promises he made to the public.

Addressing a public rally at Delhi's Tri Nagar, Shah said that the former Chief Minister has broken all promises. During Anna Hazare's agitation, he said he would not make a political party. Anna Hazare had not even returned to Ralegaon Siddhi and he was ready with his political party. He said he would register a case against Sheila Dikshit but did not do so. He said he would not take cars or a bungalow, but he broke four bungalows to make a 'sheesh mahal.'

The triangular battle between BJP, AAP, and Congress has grown more intense as the election dates approach closer, with each side criticising the other for failing to develop Delhi.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)