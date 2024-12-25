Kejriwal Criticized Over Unfulfilled Allowance Promises Amid New Scheme Announcement: AAP Councillor Slams Mahila Samman Yojana

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Ravinder Solanki on Wednesday slammed the party's proposed direct bank transfer scheme after the Delhi Government's Women and Child Development (WCD) department clarified that no welfare scheme related to the Rs 2,100 allowance announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections had been officially notified.

"A lot of women come to the office asking about the Rs 1,000 allowance. So far, no Rs 1,000 allowance has been given, and now they are queuing up for the Rs 2,100 proposed allowance. We want to tell Kejriwal ji that he should have first fulfilled the promise of the Rs 1,000 allowance before announcing another scheme. The public no longer trusts us, and we have no answers for them," Solanki said.

Earlier, the WCD department issued a clarification regarding the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' and stated, "It is clarified that no such scheme has been notified by the Delhi Government."

"It is emphasised that since no such scheme is in existence, the question of acceptance of the form/application for registration under this non-existent scheme does not arise. Any private person/political party who is collecting forms/applications or collecting information from applicants in the name of this scheme is committing fraud and has no authority," the notice added.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, "If a government employee starts collecting forms, it means that budget provision has been made for the scheme. But it is clear how the Delhi government has made a joke out of the entire system. In the last 10 years, they have never implemented any schemes."(ANI)