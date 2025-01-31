Kejriwal Claims Rs35,000 Monthly Savings for Delhi Families, Launches AAP 'Budget' Patra Campaign

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched AAP 'Budget' Patra campaign, asserting that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's initiatives provide a monthly benefit of Rs25,000 to every Delhi family, with new schemes adding another Rs10,000 in savings.

"Budgets usually bring inflation, affecting household finances. People must analyze how AAP's policies impact their budget. With our existing benefits, families save Rs25,000 per month, and upcoming schemes will add another Rs10,000. Pressing the 'Jhadu' button will ensure Rs35,000 in savings while choosing the 'BJP' will lead to an equal monthly burden," he said during a press conference.

He also highlighted the welfare schemes and measures implemented to benefit the people of Delhi by the AAP.

"Our free electricity scheme saves Rs4,000-Rs5,000 monthly, free water Rs2,500, free bus travel Rs2,500, free education Rs10,000, and mohalla clinics and hospitals contribute another Rs5,000 in savings," he stated.

Hitting out at the BJP, he claimed that if they came to power all the schemes initiated by AAP would be discontinued.

"The BJP has declared that free education, mohalla clinics, and free bus travel will be discontinued if they come to power," he added.

Kejriwal also unveiled AAP's scheme, expected to benefit all households, including - Rs2,100 for women, Free bus travel for students, and free medical treatment for senior citizens.

"These schemes will further add Rs8,000-Rs10,000 in monthly savings," he claimed.

Launching a city-wide campaign, Kejriwal announced that AAP workers would visit households to fill out the AAP 'Bachat Patra', informing residents about the financial benefits they receive from AAP's governance.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the people of Delhi for the success of their 'struggle' to stop the flow of contaminated water.

Taking to X, he said that ammonia levels in the water dropped from 7 ppm to 2 ppm, saving Delhi from a potential water crisis.

"Many congratulations to the people of Delhi. Our struggle bore fruit. The poisonous water that was being sent to Delhi has now stopped. The amount of ammonia in the water coming to Delhi has decreased from 7 ppm to 2 ppm. If we had not raised our voice and struggled, half the population of Delhi would not have been getting water today. We saved Delhi from a huge water crisis. The Election Commission has issued a notice and threatened me. My reply to the Election Commission," he wrote in his X post.

Earlier today, the AAP Convenor in a letter to the Election Commission raised serious allegations against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. He sent a written response to the Election Commission, demanding that a criminal case be filed against Nayab Singh Saini regarding the 'poisonous' Yamuna issue. (ANI)