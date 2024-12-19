Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Slams Amit Shah as "India's Most Incompetent Home Minister"

Belagavi: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on former Minister of Law and Justice BR Ambedkar and said that he is India's most "incompetent" Home Minister in independent India.

"Amit Shah the Union Home Minister has gone senile. He is probably India's most incompetent Home Minister in independent India. The way he spoke, his tone, tenor, and body language completely reeks of arrogance. He is drunk with power. He has gone senile and does not know what he is speaking. This is nothing but the Manusmriti ideology of his that is making him so arrogant. Just by having 240 seats they are talking like this, imagine if they had got 400 seats...This insult to BR Ambedkar repeatedly by the BJP cannot and will not be tolerated," Kharge told reporters.

He further said that the Congress would not allow Manusmriti to take over the ideology of this country.

"At no point, we will allow Manusmriti to take over the ideology of this country. This country is governed by the constitution of India given by Dr BR Ambedkar. This country is not governed by Manusmriti," he added.

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge filed a notice of privilege against Amit Shah for his remarks on former Minister of Law and Justice BR Ambedkar during a debate in the Rajya Sabha.

Kharge alleged that Shah's comments were insulting to Ambedkar and demanded privilege proceedings against him.

In his letter to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Kharge referred to Shah's statement during a discussion on the "Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India." Shah had reportedly said, "Sir, it has become a fashion now, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If you had taken the name of God this much, you would have attained heaven for 7 births."

Kharge described the remarks as "satirical" and said they were made in "bad taste." He wrote, "At the outset, I would like to state that it is well established that any misconduct in the presence of the House or casting reflections and making defamatory statements constitute a breach of privilege and contempt of the House."

Earlier, INDIA Alliance MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, held a protest in Parliament demanding Amit Shah's resignation over his remarks on Ambedkar.

A massive political row has erupted over Amit Shah's remarks concerning BR Ambedkar as he targeted Congress in his speech in Rajya Sabha while concluding the two-day debate on 150 years of the Constitution. (ANI)