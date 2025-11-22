Karnataka Cong tussle escalates: Mandya MLA backs Shivakumar as CM; cites power-sharing word

Mandya (Karnataka): Amid the deepening leadership tussle in the Karnataka Congress, another party MLA on Saturday voiced support for Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to take over as the chief minister, urging the high command to honour any power-sharing promise made to him.

Speaking to reporters, Mandya MLA Ravi Ganiga said that an "appropriate time and situation" would arise for the transition, stressing the need to uphold the word reportedly given to the state Congress president regarding the top post, adding that it was his personal opinion.

“There is a proper time and setting for such a transition. If a commitment on power sharing has been given to the deputy chief minister, it should be honoured. Both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar will follow whatever decision the high command takes,” he said.

“I have maintained right from the beginning that Shivakumar should be made the chief minister. I have also been saying that when the time is right and circumstances allow, he will become the CM,” Ganiga said.

The Mandya MLA lauded Shivakumar's "great contribution" and "hard work" for the party, adding that his wish for Shivakumar's elevation was heartfelt.

When asked about the possible timeline, he replied that Shivakumar could become chief minister at any time. He remarked that Siddaramaiah is performing well, has fulfilled his promises, and has implemented the guarantee schemes for the people of Karnataka.

Ganiga added that the final decision rests with the high command and that both leaders will accept whatever the national leadership decides.

He pointed out that he never claimed to belong to Shivakumar’s camp, just as PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi never said he belongs to Siddaramaiah’s camp.

“The Congress in Karnataka remains united with the support of 140 MLAs, and all legislators stand by both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. The two leaders are working in good coordination and are on cordial terms, although the media is presenting a different picture,” he claimed.

He also said that the high command will eventually remove the uncertainty around the leadership issue and expressed hope that a decision would be taken soon.

Responding to a question about the reported assurance given to Shivakumar during the formation of the Congress government, he said, “If such a promise had been made, it should be honoured, though the exact details are not known.”

He added that an appropriate and auspicious time would come.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar’s supporters held a special puja in Pavagada town in Tumakuru district, praying for his elevation to the chief minister’s post.

The Congress leaders who had travelled to Delhi are returning to Bengaluru. Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy returned on Thursday night.

Shivakumar’s family also performed a special puja at their residence on Thursday night. Shivakumar offered prayers to the divine sandals (paduka) of Siddeshwara Swamiji of Jenukal Siddeshwara Mutt near Arasikere in Hassan district. The development has drawn attention in political circles, as lakhs of devotees believe that the special worship of the divine sandals of Siddeshwara Swamiji brings fulfilment of wishes.

--IANS