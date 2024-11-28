Jharkhand Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Ranchi to attend Hemant Soren's oath-taking ceremony

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thrusday arrived at Ranchi airport to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Jharkhand Chief M-designate Hemant Soren.

"I thank people for giving another opportunity to Hemant Soren and the INDIA alliance. Jharkhand's result has given a positive result for the country," Yadav said.

.Soren will take the oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand today, follwoing the victory of JMM-led alliance in the Assembly elections. This is the first time in Jharkhand that an incumbent government, which has completed five years in office, has returned to power.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and KC Venugopal, along with all the other leaders, are among others who are set to attend the ceremony.

On Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal confirmed his attendance at the swearing-in ceremony and described Hemant Soren's victory in the Jharkhand Assembly elections as "very inspiring."

The Chief Minister-designate and his wife Kalpana Soren met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Tuesday.

The JMM steered the INDIA bloc to victory with 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly. The JMM won 34 seats, while its allies secured 22 seats. Among the allies, the Congress won 16 seats, the RJD won four, and the CPI-ML won two seats.

The BJP-led NDA won only 24 seats in Jharkhand. The BJP secured 21 seats, with its allies the AJSU party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U winning one seat each. Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha won a seat with its chief, Jairam Kumar Mahato, emerging victorious in the Dumri constituency. (ANI)