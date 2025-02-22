JDU Leader Neeraj Kumar Urges CM Stalin to Prioritize Language Progress Over Political Gain

Patna: Amid a row over the implementation of the three-language policy between Tamil Nadu and the Centre, Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar slammed CM MK Stalin and adviced that he should work for progress of language and not political mileage.

Neeraj Kumar said, "Diversity in languages is our asset. Respecting every language is our traditional culture. But among this diversity, the unity is depicted by the mother tongue of the country. CM Stalin should know that both the state and the centre have to spend money in the field of education. In the concurrent list of the constitution, there is a committed fund from the centre, which is allocated to states. Every state gets it in 13 to 14 installments in the field of education. If the CM does not want to spend funds then it says that the mindset is against the Dalits."

"Hindi is known as a national language, but we respect the Tamil language also. MK Stalin should work for the progress of language and not for political gain," he added.

Ahead of the 2026 elections, the tussle between DMK and BJP is getting fierce with debate over the language policy and allocating funds to Tamil Nadu.

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan strongly criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of raising "imaginary concerns" driven by political motivations.

Addressing a press conference, Pradhan emphasized that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is not imposing any language on a state."One point I want to re-emphasize is that the NEP is not recommending imposition of any language on the respective students of a state. That means, in no way the NEP is recommending imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu," Dharmendra Pradhan asserted.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the release of 'Samagra Shiksha' funds for the state.

In the letter, Stalin expressed concerns regarding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's statement where he mentioned that Tamil Nadu's 'Samagra Shiksha' funds will not be released until the state implements the 'three language' policy mentioned in NEP 2020. (ANI)