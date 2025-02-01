Jairam Ramesh Criticizes BJP Over Nuclear Act, Slams 'Make in India' Initiative

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday took a swipe at the BJP-led government over the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010, alleging that the party had earlier "sabotaged" the law and is now planning to amend it to "appease" former US President Donald Trump.



In a post on X, he wrote, "The BJP led by Arun Jaitley successfully 'sabotaged' the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010 that international companies wanted when Dr. Manmohan Singh was PM. Now to appease Mr. Trump, the FM announces that the Act will be amended."



In another X post, he criticized the government's manufacturing policies, saying the much-hyped 'Make in India' initiative has failed.

"Make in India that had become Fake in India now has a new name: National Manufacturing Mission," post on X.

The Union Budget 2025-26 is currently being presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

FM in her budget speech said "Nuclear Energy Mission for Vikasit Bharat Development of at least 100 gigawatt of nuclear energy by 2047 is essential for our energy transition efforts".

To achieve this ambitious goal, the government plans to amend key laws, including the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, to enable greater participation from the private sector.

Currently, nuclear energy production in India is largely controlled by government-run entities. By allowing private sector involvement, the government hopes to accelerate the development of nuclear power projects and ensure a steady increase in clean energy generation.

As part of this initiative, FM also noted that a special focus will be placed on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)--a new generation of compact nuclear reactors that offer cost-effective and scalable energy solutions.

Finance Minister announced that national manufacturing mission will be set up, which will be covering small, medium and large industries for further strengthening 'Make in India' initiative. (ANI)