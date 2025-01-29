In AAP-da walon ki lutiya Yamuna mein hi doobegi: PM Modi attacks AAP, Kejriwal over poisonous water remark

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday came down heavily on AAP chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his "poisonous water" remarks.

PM Modi strongly criticised Arvind Kejriwal saying that he made "disgusting allegations" due to fear of losing elections and the country, people of Haryana and Delhi will never forgive and forget them for this "sin."

Continuing his attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, the Prime Minister said - "In AAP-da walon ki lutiya Yamuna mein hi doobegi..."

Addressing a public rally in Ghonda, PM Modi said, "People of 'aapda' say that people of Haryana mix poison in water sent to Delhi. This is not just an insult to Haryana but to all Indians. Ours is a country where providing drinking water is considered a good deed...Such fear of losing that they are saying anything. I am sure Delhi will teach a lesson to people who say such things. In aapda walon ki llutiya Yamuna mein hi doobegi..."

He said that the Prime Minister, all Chief Justices, different embassies and the people of Delhi drink the same water which Haryana supplies.

"For their political benefits, they have committed one more sin, which can never be forgiven. History will never forgive them for this. The country and the people of Haryana will never forgive them. A former CM of Delhi has levelled disgusting allegations on people of Haryana. Due to fear of losing, people from 'aapda' have got rattled. Are people of Haryana different from those in Delhi? Are relatives of those living in Haryana not residing in Delhi? Can the people of Haryana poison the water their own people drink? The water sent by Haryana is consumed by everyone living in Delhi, which also includes this Prime Minister, the Chief Justices, all the embassies, poor of Delhi..." PM Modi said.

Continuing his attack, PM Modi said, "...It is the kindness of Indians to forgive people, but the country and Delhi never forgive people who willingly and intentionally commits a sin. I have eaten Haryana's roti. I know Haryana very well.... Should someone accuse such a state for poisoning water? These AAPda people are accusing Haryana for poisoning water. This is not just an insult of Haryana, but to the country, our values. This is country which considers providing drinking water is a good deed. This is a country which has made wells and boulis to supply water for others. I believe Delhi will teach a lesson to them who does such obnoxious claims. They are saying anything due to fear of losing elections."

On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that the BJP-ruled Haryana government has "poisoned" the Yamuna water supplied to Delhi so that "people die" and the blame comes on the AAP.

"If this water would have entered Delhi only to be mixed with the drinking water, many people would have died in Delhi. It would have caused mass genocide," Kejriwal had alleged.

His statement has erupted a massive political row as BJP leaders are slamming him.

the Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked Kejriwal to provide factual evidence to substantiate his serious allegations that the river Yamuna was poisoned by the neighbouring Haryana state.

The commission has directed Kejriwal to furnish his response to the complaints, especially on the factual and legal matrix along with evidentiary support thereof by 8:00 PM on January 29, so as to enable the commission to examine the matter and take action as appropriate.

Congress' New Delhi candidate Sandeep Dikshit launched a blistering attack on Kejriwal over his "poisoned water" remark and said that he has "gravely accused" another government of "genocide" without any proof.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena wrote a letter to Chief Minister Atishi to express his objections against the "poisoned water" remarks made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, labelling them as "false, misleading and factless".

In this election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing to reclaim the power in the national capital almost after 27 years.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats.

In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi. (ANI)