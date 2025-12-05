Hollow promises for farmers' compensation exposed, says Shiv Sena(UBT) in Saamana

Mumbai: Shiv Sena(UBT) on Friday attacked the BJP-led government in Maharashtra and the Centre over their delayed response and hollow assurances to the state’s rain-affected farmers, highlighting the gap between political rhetoric and actual relief delivery.

"The double standards of those in power regarding farmers' welfare have become abundantly clear. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's disclosure in Parliament has exposed this government's hypocrisy. Helicopters were deployed for Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat elections, but when it comes to compensating farmers for crop losses, where did those helicopters disappear?" asked the Thackeray camp in an editorial in the party’s mouthpiece, 'Saamana'.

According to the editorial, the government had claimed to "illuminate Diwali" for rain-affected farmers, but, since the Rabi season has begun, it can neither provide full aid on its own nor send the proposal for additional assistance from the Centre on time. This is the magnitude of the grand talk and rhetoric about farmers' welfare by the Chief Minister and his two deputy Chief Ministers.

The editorial said that earlier, the Union Agriculture Minister had stated that no formal proposal for aid had been received from the state government. Following heated exchanges in the state, the minister hurriedly clarified that on November 27, a report had indeed been sent to the Central government, attempting to put a band-aid on the state government's careless actions. The state Agriculture Minister also disclosed belatedly that on November 27, the government had submitted a proposal to the Centre seeking financial aid. But this merely highlighted the government's delayed response even more. "The authorities themselves are dynamic and fast-moving, but when it comes to providing financial assistance to farmers, only their empty rhetoric is swift,” taunted the editorial.

“In the first week of October, the state Chief Minister announced a special package of Rs 31,628 crore for rain-affected farmers. Along with that, an announcement was made that the Central government would also send a formal proposal for additional aid. However, it took until November 27 to send this proposal to the Centre -- a full two-month delay. Now, when will discussions on this proposal happen in the Centre? When will a decision be made? When will the Central government provide aid, and when will that amount reach farmers' hands? All these questions remain hanging in the balance,” said the Thackeray camp.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena said the excessive rainfall completely destroyed crops across approximately 70 lakh acres in the state. More than 70 lakh farmers have suffered losses. "The condition of those whose entire farmland was washed away is truly frightening. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that all these flood-hit farmers would not be left in darkness during Diwali," the editorial mentioned.

“The special package of Rs 31,628 crore was supposedly announced to provide aid to loss-affected farmers before Diwali. But all these farmers' Diwali remained in darkness. Subsequently, some financial assistance has been distributed in five districts, but the state government hasn't yet provided the aid it announced to farmers in many districts,” claimed the Thackeray camp.

--IANS