Himachal BJP Leaders Stage Walkout Over School Closures in Vidhan Sabha Winter Session

Dharamshala: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Himachal Pradesh walked out of the Vidhan Sabha on the final day of the winter session on Saturday.

Visuals showed the BJP leaders demanding answers to their questions and chanting the slogan "Jhoote bhashan nahin chalega, prashno ke uttar dene honge" (False speeches won't work, answers to questions must be given).

Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that the BJP raised a question about why 1,865 schools had been denotified.

"A question was raised on how many schools the present government had formed after their formation. On this, they told us that a total of 1865 institutes had been denotified by the Congress government out of which there were 1094 primary schools and a total of only 37 new institutes had opened.. 103 institutes had been opened separately.." Thakur said while addressing the media.

Further, he said that when questioned about the reason for closing the schools, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the decisions were made on a need basis.

"We wanted to knew the reasons for closing these institutes.. the CM told that the decision was taken on need basis. Another question that was raised was that when was the assessment done for the need basis? These institutions were closed soon after they took the oaths of CM and Deputy CM. Whatever they have done is biased and it's a political revenge....so we decided to walkout and we will continue to fight on this issue.." Thakur further stated.

The former Chief Minister also accused Sukhu of breaking all records of dishonesty.

"No Chief Minister has till day lied in a session and the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has broken all records today.. our government's main aim was to ensure that no student should go uneducated but the CM here went totally opposite against this..We will keep fighting," he asserted. (ANI)