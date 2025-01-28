Haryana CM Slams Kejriwal Over Yamuna Promise, Calls for Change in Delhi

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while addressing a public rally in the Narela assembly area on Tuesday, took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal over the ongoing Yamuna water issue.

Saini stated that Kejriwal would not be able to clean the Yamuna River no matter what efforts he put in.

Addressing the media, Saini said "He (Arvind Kejriwal) used to say that he would clean Yamuna. After 10 years, he is asking for five more years. He will not be able to clean no matter what he does..."

The Chief Minister further claimed that the people of Delhi had already made up their minds. "This is not AAP. This is 'aapda'...The people of Delhi have made up their minds such that he will not even get the time to look outside from the Tihar jail... You sold lies, you never worked, only lied. People want work done today..." he added.

Saini also promised that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would bring a positive change to Haryana. "BJP government will bring a change to Haryana. I appeal to people to be awake and I am proud to say that the PM has stood on his word of bringing housing facilities for the people in Delhi," he said, while applauding the BJP government.

The Chief Minister also met with the Chief Election Commissioner in Delhi to discuss the Yamuna water issue.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also took a dig at Kejriwal over his allegation against the BJP-ruled Haryana government of 'poisoning' Yamuna water, saying that the national capital needs change, not excuses.

Manoj Tiwari said that AAP is even stealing songs.

"They stole water, Delhi's happiness; please don't steal songs now," Tiwari said."We are saying what the public wants to say... We conducted national water sports in Haryana's water. We bathe in the water that is coming from Haryana... Arvind Kejriwal should be ashamed... Delhi needs change, not excuses," the BJP MP added.

The remark came after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that the BJP-ruled Haryana government has "poisoned" the Yamuna water supplied to Delhi so that "people die" and the blame comes on the AAP."

BJP's Haryana government has poisoned the water in Yamuna. If this water had entered Delhi only to be mixed with the drinking water, many people would have died in Delhi. It would have caused mass genocide," the former Delhi chief minister alleged. Kejriwal said in a press conference while claiming that the alertness of the Delhi Jal Board prevented the mixing of alleged poisoned water with drinking water.

The political atmosphere in the national capital has intensified, with Congress, BJP, and AAP vying against each other over various issues.

The Aam Aadmi Party is eyeing a third term while the Bharatiya Janata Party -- which has been out of power in Delhi for close to three decades -- is leaving no stone unturned to wrest back power from the ruling party. (ANI)