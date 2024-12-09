Habit of BJP to make false allegations SP's Ram Gopal Yadav

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday criticised the BJP for levelling 'allegations' against former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over 'links' to the George Soros Foundation and said that it had become a habit of the ruling party to make false allegations.

Speaking to ANI, Ram Gopal Yadav said, "It has become a habit of BJP to make false allegations. None of their allegations have turned out to be true till date."

This comes after the official handle of BJP posted a thread on X, claiming links of the Congress with George Soros.

Sharing images, BJP said in the post, "This thread underlines a connection between the Congress party and George Soros, implying their shared goal of diminishing India's growth. Sonia Gandhi, as the Co-President of the FDL-AP Foundation, is linked to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation."

"Notably, the FDL-AP Foundation has expressed their views that treat Kashmir as a separate entity. This association between Sonia Gandhi and an organisation that has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation expresses the influence of foreign entities on India's internal affairs and the political impact of such connections," read the post.

Samajwadi MP Yadav also reacted to People's Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti's remarks calling Hindutva a "disease," and said, "The kind of injustice that is happening to people in the country regarding Hindutva, like in Sambhal, people are being arrested here and beaten up. This would definitely hurt the sentiments of people and ignite this kind of reaction."

Her remarks sparked reactions from across the political spectrum.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal slammed People's Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti for calling Hindutva a "disease," and said that with "anti-India ideology" one cannot do politics for long.

"You cannot do politics with anti-India ideology for long. Those who are trying to nurture and raise separatists and terrorists through these statements have now been eliminated. That 'Babarwadi' mentality and culture of 'Babri' have left the country," Bansal told ANI on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, PDP leader Iltija Mufti, daughter of former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti, clarified her 'controversial' post where she expressed a strong criticism of 'Hindutva,' calling it a 'disease.'

This comes after the PDP leader, reacting to a purported video of the attack on minor Muslim boys forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram,' called Hindutva "a disease" that has "afflicted millions of Indians and sullied a God's name."

"Ram the deity must hang his head in shame and watch helplessly as minor Muslim boys are whacked with chappals only because they refuse to chant his name," she stated.

Clarifying her stance on Sunday, Mufti drew a clear distinction between Hindutva and Hinduism, emphasising that the former is a religion promoting values of secularism, love, and compassion, similar to Islam, while criticised Hindutva as an "ideology of hate".

"There is a lot of difference between Hindutva and Hinduism. Hindutva is a philosophy of hate that Veer Savarkar spread in India in the 1940s with the aim of establishing the hegemony of Hindus, and the philosophy was that India belongs to Hindus and is for Hindus. Like Islam, Hinduism is also a religion that promotes secularism, love, and compassion. So, let's not deliberately distort it," she said.

Mufti further argued that the slogan "Jai Shri Ram" is being used as a tool to instigate hate, rather than representing the ideals of "Ramrajya." (ANI)