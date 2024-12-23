Grandmaster Tania Sachdev Questions Delhi Govt on Chess Recognition, CM Promises Action

New Delhi: Indian chess player and woman grandmaster Tania Sachdev expressed disappointment from the Delhi government over the lack of support for chess, saying that she has not received recognition for her fine performances at international events such as the Chess Olympiad.

Taking to X, Tania said that even though she came back with a women's team bronze in the 2022 Chess Olympiad and the historic chess Olympiad gold two years later, there has not been any acknowledgement and recognition from the government. She also said that states that support and celebrate their champions, "directly inspire excellence and motivate talent". She urged Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal to "see value in support chess athletes".

"Having played for India since 2008 It's disheartening to see a lack of recognition from the Delhi government for achievements in chess. States that support and celebrate their champions, directly inspire excellence and motivate talent. Sadly, Delhi has yet to take this step In the 2022 Chess Olympiad I came back with a historic team bronze and an individual medal. Two years later 2024, the historic Chess Olympic gold, and till date there has been no acknowledgement or recognition by the state govt. As someone who proudly represents Delhi and India, I hope @AamAadmiParty @AtishiAAPma'am @ArvindKejriwal sir see value in supporting their chess athletes," posted Sachdev on X.

Replying the post from the Woman Grandmaster, Delhi CM Atishi said, "Hi Tania, we have always supported all our athletes, sportsmen and sportswomen, especially in our schools. Would love to meet you and understand what more can be done especially for chess players. My office will reach out to you and I am really looking forward to hearing your thoughts and suggestions."

In the 45th Chess Olympiad held at Budapest, Hungary in September this year, India won historic gold medals in men's and women's events for the first time ever. USA secured the second spot in the men's competition and a bronze in the women's competition. Uzbekistan won the bronze in the men's competition, while Kazakhstan got silver in the women's competition.

In the final round of the tournament, India's men's team of D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, and Pentala Harikrishna beat Slovenia to clinch the gold medal.

It was the wins from D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi that gave India a 2-0 lead and confirmed the gold medal. Later in the final round, Praggnandhaa also won his game, and Vidit ended his bout with a draw. India defeated Slovenia 3.5-0.5 to seal the gold medal.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's chess team of Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agarwal, and Tania Sachdev also won gold after beating Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5.

Harika Dronavalli, Divya Deshmukh, and Vantika Agrawal won their respective matches in the final round. While, R Vaishali drew her match against Ulviyya Fataliyeva. (ANI)