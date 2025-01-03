Giriraj Singh Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Turning Bengal into Bangladesh Amid BSF Controversy

Kolkata: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks on the Border Security Force (BSF), accusing her of trying to turn West Bengal into a region akin to Bangladesh.

"Mamata Banerjee wants to make West Bengal like Bangladesh. That is why she is accusing the BSF, which protects the country on the border. Bangladeshi Muslims and Rohingyas are being settled in West Bengal, and their number now surpass those of the local Muslim population... If she has some courage, she should implement NRC and CAA in West Bengal," Giriraj Singh told reporters.

On Thursday, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BSF was facilitating the entry of militants and infiltrators from Bangladesh into the state, causing disruptions in the region.

said that if the BSF continues to facilitate such activities, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would protest against them.

Earlier, while addressing the State Administrative Review Meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar in Kolkata, the West Bengal CM accused the BSF of allowing individuals to cross the border in areas such as Islampur, Sitai, and Chopra.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief questioned the motives behind these actions, suggesting a "blueprint" from the central government. She argued that such activities would not be possible without the involvement of the Centre.

"The border is guarded by the BSF, not by TMC... They are sending goons. They are sending people who murder people through the border. This is an inside job by the BSF and it is a blueprint of the Central Government. If there was not any blueprint from the Central Government, then it would not be possible," she had said.

Banerjee also denied any involvement of the TMC in the alleged infiltration, stressing that her party bore no responsibility for the actions of individuals crossing the border. Instead, she placed the blame squarely on the BSF.

Banerjee further accused the BSF of committing atrocities against women.

"BSF is allowing people to enter through Islampur, Sitai, Chopra, and many other regions...The border is in the hands of BSF... BSF is also causing atrocities against women...The border is not in our hands; it is in the hands of the BSF... If anyone feels that they will allow infiltrators to come into Bengal and put the blame on the TMC, it is not the TMC. The TMC is not responsible - it is the BSF's duty," she said.

CM Banerjee also said that her government had repeatedly raised concerns with the Centre, saying that while the TMC would follow the central government's decisions, it would oppose any action that allowed militants to disrupt peace and stability in the state.

"I have repeatedly spoken to the Central Government that what they decide will be our path, but we will protest against them if they facilitate militants to disrupt the state... We will also send a protest letter to the centre for this," she added.

The Bengal CM's remarks came amid reports of Bangladeshi infiltrators entering West Bengal and disturbing the region's peace and harmony. (ANI)