Gehlot Criticizes Rajasthan Budget 2025, Claims No Innovation or Key Announcements

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has voiced strong criticism over the state's 2025 budget, claiming that "there is no innovation in this budget" and fails to make any significant new announcements.

Gehlot highlighted the absence of provisions for crucial areas like military security, education, and healthcare.

"They did not make any special announcements in this budget, and the pension for which we had made a law that it will increase by at least 15% every year, they had increased it last year and took all the praise as if they themselves did it. This law was passed during our time. They had to implement it," Gehlot stated.

He also expressed concern over the lack of attention to military security in the budget, particularly at a time when both the state and the country are grappling with inflation.

"They have not made any provision for military security while the state and the country are facing inflation," he added.

Gehlot also criticized the government for not prioritizing education and health, two sectors he believes are crucial for the state's development. "Education and health were not given importance. There is no innovation in this budget," he said.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan's Finance Minister Diya Kumari presented the 2025-26 Budget in the Legislative Assembly and made several announcements across various sectors. To benefit the farmers, Kumari announced that around four lakh farmers will be benefitted under the new initiatives that the government is taking.

Presenting the Budget, Diya Kumari stated that the state has already commenced work worth INR 9,300 crore under the Ram Jal Setu Link Project, whereas tenders worth INR 12,400 crore have been finalised, and approvals to projects worth INR 12,807 crore have been granted.

Under the scheme, additional work worth around INR 9,300 crore will be undertaken. Kumari said in Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday that the government also announced the establishment of the Rajasthan Water Grid Corporation by upgrading the ECRP Corporation, which will oversee projects worth INR 4,000 crore.

Furthermore, INR 1,250 crore will be spent in setting up drip and sprinkler irrigation systems which will cover around 3.5 lakh hectares of land. (ANI)