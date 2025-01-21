Four AAP Leaders Join BJP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections

New Delhi: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi received a jolt a few days before the conduct of the assembly elections in the national capital.

Four leaders, including two municipal councillors from AAP, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.

Municipal councillor Rekha Rani from Bhajanpura and councillor Shilpa Kaur from Khyala joined the BJP today in the presence of BJP leaders Harsh Malhotra, Manoj Tiwari and Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

Sridatt Sharma, who was MLA from Ghonda from 2015-20 and Chaudhary Vijendra, who was parliamentary representative of AAP MP Sanjay Singh also joined the BJP.

As the assembly election is inching closer, there have been reports of several leaders making a switch in their political affiliation.

Recently, ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, severalDelhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and members joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of state president Virendraa Sachdeva on Sunday.

Kapil Naagar, who had contested elections twice from the Kamla Nagar ward of Model Town Legislative Assembly, joined the BJP. Along with him, more than 100 workers of Aam Aadmi Party also joined the BJP.

These AAP workers joined the BJP in the presence of party leader Ramesh Bidhuri, who is also a BJP candidate from the Kalkaji assembly for the Delhi assembly polls.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, several Delhi Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Chief Minister Atishi.

Mamta Verma, former Congress corporation councillor candidate from Wazirpur assembly, Banwari Lal Upadhyay and Mohammad Ikram, former Congress corporation candidate from Kirari assembly, besides many leaders including Bhumika Singh, former BJP corporation councillor candidate from Seemapuri assembly, joined AAP, according to an official release.

Delhi CM Atishi welcomed all the leaders to the party. She said that people are joining Aam Aadmi Party after seeing our work like free electricity-water, good government schools-hospitals, women's bus travel etc.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. (ANI)