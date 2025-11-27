Ex-TN minister Sengottaiyan joins Vijay's TVK

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Minister and nine-time MLA K. A. Sengottaiyan has formally joined actor-turned politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), bringing an end to his decades-long association with the AIADMK.

The move comes shortly after he was expelled from the AIADMK by General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami for leading the call to reunite expelled party workers, triggering intense internal friction within the party.

Sengottaiyan, expressing strong displeasure over the expulsion, resigned his MLA post representing Gobichettipalayam and then joined TVK in Vijay's presence at the Panayur headquarters.

On Wednesday, he arrived at the Secretariat in Chennai, met Speaker M. Appavu and handed over his resignation. His symbolic farewell to the AIADMK was striking - he travelled in a car decorated with the party's flag, bore an AIADMK flag tattoo on his arm, and kept a photograph of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in his pocket while stepping down, marking the emotional weight of his departure.

Later that evening, Vijay held internal discussions with TVK leaders Bussy Anand, Aadhav Arjuna and Nirmal Kumar at the Pattinapakkam office.

Around 4.30 p.m., Sengottaiyan arrived and met Vijay for nearly two hours. The meeting remained confidential as neither the veteran leader nor the TVK leaders made any public comments afterwards.

According to sources, the talks unfolded in two phases. The first phase reportedly included Vijay, Sengottaiyan, strategist John Arockiaswamy, Bussy Anand and Aadhav Arjuna.

The second phase, which was more decisive, was attended only by Vijay, Sengottaiyan and John Arockiaswamy, during which crucial decisions were finalised.

Reports indicate that Sengottaiyan is likely to be given a major organisational role within TVK.

Sources suggest he will be appointed as a coordinator, particularly overseeing the influential Kongu belt, a region where he has held sway for decades.

He is expected to report directly to Vijay, bypassing second-tier leadership - a rare privilege in the party's structure. Decisions related to Kongu region strategies will reportedly be taken in consultation with strategist John Arockiaswamy.

TVK leadership believes that Sengottaiyan's entry will significantly strengthen the party's prospects ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

More than 500 supporters, including former MP Sathyabama, are also expected to join TVK alongside him.

Vijay is likely to visit an indoor arena in Erode, Sengottaiyan's home turf, to meet the public in the coming days, signalling the party’s intensifying focus on the region. Further announcements regarding Sengottaiyan’s official responsibilities within TVK are expected soon.

