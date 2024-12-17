DMK's Kanimozhi Opposes 'One Nation, One Election', Calls It Against Federal Rights

New Delhi: Opposing the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Tuesday said that the Bill is against "federal rights" and "shaking the basic premises of the Constitution."

Speaking to reporters, Kanimozhi said that the DMK does not accept that there can be One Nation and One Election.

"DMK has consistently said that we oppose the entire Bill. We do not accept that there can be One Nation and One Election because it is against the Constitution. It is against federal rights and it is against the will of the people. People choose state governments for 5 years, I don't think you can take that right away from the people and give it to the Election Commission to decide how many years' government can last or not. So, this is completely against the state, against federalism and it is against the Constitution because federalism, the federal structure of the Constitution of this country is in the Constitution. This is actually shaking the basic premises of the Constitution itself. So, we do not accept this," Kanimozhi said.

She also demanded to withdrawal of the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill and said that the Bill is against the will of the people.

"We think it is unconstitutional, against federalism and the will of the people. We want this bill to be withdrawn but for now, they have sent it to the JPC," she added.

Earlier today, The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024' and 'The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024' was formally introduced in Lok Sabha after members voted on it. The bill proposes 'One Nation One Election' or simultaneous elections to both Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The bill will be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed discussions.

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha announced the result of the vote on the introduction of the bill in the House. The vote showed 269 members in favour (Ayes) and 196 against (Noes). This followed Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal's formal introduction of the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, on 'One Nation, One Election' and his agreement to send the bill to a JPC in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said, "When the One Nation, One Election Bill was taken up in the cabinet for approval, PM Modi had said that it should be sent to the JPC for detailed discussion. If the Law Minister is willing to send the bill to JPC, the discussion on its introduction can end." (ANI)