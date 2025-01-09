DMK MP advocates for broader consultations in 'One Nation, One Election' initiative

New Delhi: During the One Nation, One Election Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting, DMK MP and Senior Advocate P Wilson emphasized the need for inclusive consultations, calling for input from political parties, legal experts, experienced administrators, governance professionals, and representatives from various communities to ensure a comprehensive and well-rounded approach.

The first meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the One Nation, One Election proposal took place yesterday in New Delhi.

On Thursday, P Wilson shared on social media that he, along with Selveganapathi MP from Selam, attended the Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting to discuss the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, referred by Parliament regarding "simultaneous elections." During the meeting, they conveyed the views of their Leader, MK Stalin and the DMK party.

P Wilson further added that before the meeting began, he submitted a detailed letter to Hon'ble Chairman, PP Chaudhary. In the letter, he called for broader consultations with all political parties, experts in administration, election law professionals, individuals with governance experience, and representatives from diverse communities. He stressed the importance of maintaining transparency in the proceedings and ensuring inclusivity and accountability throughout the deliberations.

Additionally, Wilson pointed out that the report on One Nation, One Election published by the High-Level Committee only contained summaries of objections and other details, leaving out crucial materials that were made available to the committee. In his letter, he urged the Chairman of the JPC to summon the Secretary of the High-Level Committee and provide the complete set of documents it had received.

A parliamentary committee met for the first time on Wednesday to review two bills related to simultaneous elections. The committee, assigned to examine the proposed legislation, was briefed by officials from the Ministry of Law and Justice on the key aspects of the bills.

The 39-member joint committee, chaired by BJP lawmaker PP Chaudhary, comprises representatives from various major political parties. Key members include Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, AAP's Sanjay Singh, and Kalyan Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress. Chaudhary, a former law minister, is leading the panel's work. (ANI)