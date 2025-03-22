Delimitation can't be done without fresh census: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing row over the issue of delimitation, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday asserted that the exercise cannot be undertaken without conducting a fresh census.

He pointed out that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had amended the Constitution in 2002, postponing delimitation until the first census after 2026 is done.

Speaking to ANI, Jairam Ramesh said, "Delimitation cannot be done without a fresh census. Atal Bihari Bajpai amended the Constitution to say that the delimitation will be postponed till we complete the first census after 2026, which means 2031. That was his constitutional amendment in 2002. So, delimitation was kept frozen at 1971 population levels."

Ramesh further raised concerns, questioning the delay in the census, saying that Congress had raised this question in the Parliament yesterday.

"We raised this question yesterday. Four years have passed. When is the census coming? You need the delimitation for the women's reservation. You need the delimitation for the distribution of Lok Sabha seats. But one thing I want to make clear, you cannot penalize states for successes in family planning," he said.

He said that if the delimitation exercise is done many states will lose their representation in the parliament because of low population.

"If we take the 2025 estimated population, many states will lose their representation. Because...states that have been successful in family planning, they are going to be penalized. That is unacceptable. In absolute terms and in proportionate terms no state should be penalised for reducing fertility rates, reducing family size. I don't subscribe to the theory that our political leaders should be going out and telling people to have more children," he said.

MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has locked horns with the Central government over the three-language formula proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the delimitation exercise.

On Friday, opposition leaders gathered in Chennai for the 1st Joint Action Committee Meeting called by Chief Minister MK Stalin to discuss delimitation, as the Tamil Nadu government seeks to challenge the BJP-led Centre over concerns of federalism.

Speaking further, Jairam Ramesh slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the latter's criticism of Rahul Gandhi in the Rajya Sabha, and said the BJP is "nervous" about the influence of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition.

"The BJP is rattled and nervous of Rahul Gandhi's overpowering influence... Rahul Gandhi is raising the questions of the people. His Bharat Jodo Yatra, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the BJP is completely rattled. And the questions raised by him as the LoP, he is constantly meeting the different sections of the society who don't have access to the HM, PM or senior ministers. He is raising concerns about daily livelihood. The BJP is nervous that's why they keep coming up with Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took a sharp dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while speaking in the Rajya Sabha on anti-terror operations and development in Jammu and Kashmir under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. (ANI)