Delhi's Seasonal Woes Highlighted by LoP Vijender Gupta Ahead of Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta claimed that people want to see the BJP form the next government after the conclusion of the Delhi assembly polls.

The BJP leader also hit out at the ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) over pollution and an alleged water crisis in the National Capital during Summer.

Gupta, who is BJP's candidate from Rohini Vidhan Sabha told ANI, "... The condition of the national capital has worsened in the last 10 years is worrisome. Monsoon causes waterlogging; There is the issue of smog during winter. People are forced indoors due to pollution. Every season in Delhi brings its own set of problems for the people. There is a water issue as well during Summer..."

The BJP leader alleged discrimination in the allocation of funds for the development of the Rohini assembly constituency.

"People want the BJP to win in Delhi so that development takes place... Rohini Vidhan Sabha was not given a single penny in the last 10 years despite the budget being Rs 1000 crores... Despite all this, we worked for Rohini more than their MLAs worked for their constituencies...," he added.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its campaigning for the assembly polls.

A day earlier, BJP candidates targeted Arvind Kejriwal who had been jailed for his alleged role in the Delhi excise policy case and expressed confidence that the double-engine government is going to form the next government in Delhi.

BJP has gone out all guns blazing and accused the AAP leaders of corruption and alleged misgovernance.

The AAP eyeing a third term will go to the public boosting its "performance" in the education and the health sector.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats. (ANI)