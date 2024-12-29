Delhi Transport Dept Rejects Kejriwal's 'Misleading' Allegations Against CM Atishi Ahead of 2025 Assembly Polls

New Delhi: The Transport Department of the Delhi Government dismissed the allegations levelled by Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal that an inquiry is being 'contemplated' against the Delhi Chief Minister Atishi in a matter pertaining to free bus ride for women

This comes after Kejriwal alleged that a "conspiracy was being hatched" to get Chief Minister Atishi arrested in a 'false' case to distract the party from its campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls. The Transport Department termed the allegations "absolutely misplaced and misleading."

Dismissing the allegations, the Principal Secretary in the Department of Transport of the Delhi government wrote a letter to CM Atishi, saying that no such inquiry has even been contemplated by the Transport Department and no communication has either been received from the Vigilance Department of the Delhi government in this regard.

"My attention is drawn to news reports on Television and Social Media, wherein Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is seen alleging that an inquiry is being contemplated in the Transport Department implicating your goodself in a matter pertaining free bus ride for women," the letter read.

"I would like to place on record that no such inquiry has even been contemplated by the Transport Department. Also, no communication has either been received from the Vigilance Department, GNCTD in this regard. The aforesaid claim is absolutely misplaced and misleading," it added.

On December 25, the former Delhi Chief Minister, Kejriwal during a press conference alleged, "As per sources, recently there was a meeting between the CBI, ED and Income Tax. They have been instructed from above to arrest CM Atishi by fabricating any false case against the CM."

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, the battle between the AAP, BJP and Congress has become intense, with all three parties levelling allegations on each other.

The Delhi Assembly polls 2025 are due in February 2025. (ANI)