Delhi Minister Sirsa Accuses Kejriwal of Hiding CAG Reports to Conceal Scams

New Delhi: As the BJP-led Delhi government is set to table 14 reports by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Tuesday, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal kept the reports "hidden" for last three years, knowing that they would expose his "scams and corruption."

The reports are expected to highlight 'financial irregularities' during the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Speaking to ANI, Sirsa said, "Today, the CAG report, which exposed the scams of Arvind Kejriwal's government, will be tabled in the Delhi Assembly. Arvind Kejriwal had kept it hidden for the last 3 years,"

Sirsa said that 14 reports will be tabled today, and Kejriwal kept them hidden "because he knew his loot, scams, and corruption would be exposed."

The reports are expected to be tabled after the Lieutenant Governor's address in the Assembly.

Later in the day, the Assembly will open the floor for the motion of thanks on the LG's address. On February 26, the discussion on the motion of thanks will begin at 11:00 AM, followed by the election of the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly.

ANI has accessed the list of these reports. Sources familiar with the development say the reports include critical audits and assessments of various government programmes and initiatives. The delay in presenting these reports had raised concerns about the transparency and accountability of the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi NCT government.

According to sources, these reports are: 1) State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 2021, 2) Revenue, Economic, Social and General Sectors and PSUs for the years ended 31 March 2020 and 2021, 3) Performance Audit of Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi for the year ended 31 March 2021, 4) Performance Audit of Children in Need of Care and Protection for the year ended 31 March 2021, 5) State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 2022.. 6) Performance Audit on Liquor Supply in Delhi, 7) State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 2023, 8) Performance Audit on Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services, 9) Performance Audit Report of Comptroller & Auditor General of India on "Functioning of Delhi Transport Corporation, and 10) Performance Audit Report of Comptroller & Auditor General of India for the year 31 March 2022.

Out of 14 of these, four reports are Finance accounts and appropriation Accounts prepared by the Controller of Accounts of the Delhi government from 2021-22 and 2022-23, sources said. (ANI)