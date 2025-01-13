Delhi LG Saxena Refutes Kejriwal's Claims on DDA Land Use and Shakur Basti Evictions

New Delhi: Delhi LG VK Saxena on Monday, countered Arvind Kejriwal's claims, stating that no decision has been made to change the land use of the area in question. He pointed out that two of Kejriwal's MPs, Somnath Bharti and Dilip Pandey, were present at the DDA's authority meeting on December 27.

"No decision has been made on changing the land use of that land as well. In the DDA's authority meeting on 27th December, two of Kejriwal's MPs, Somnath Bharti and Dilip Pandey were present. If they had spoken to him, he would not have lied,"

He accused AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal of lying about the Shakur Basti Juggi community, claimed DDA didn't change land use or issue eviction notices and said that Kejriwal is misleading people.

"Today, Arvind Kejriwal went to the Juggis of Shakur Basti. There, he stated the Juggis of Shakur Basti, which is a complete lie. Referring to the meeting of the DDA on 27th December, he said that LG has changed the land use of this land. The DDA has neither changed the land use of this village nor has the DDA given any eviction or demolition notice. Kejriwal is deliberately lying and misleading people. In the meeting on 27th December, the land of the railway which was discussed to change the land use from transportation to residential was the second vacant land of the railway, on which no one has given an eviction notice," he said.

VK Saxena said Kejriwal should take responsibility for poverty, and poor civic amenities in the area.

"I advise them to stop lying about this matter immediately. Otherwise, the DDA will take action against them. It is good that Kejriwal has reached a Juggi Basti today. I hope that he would have gone inside the Basti as well. If he had walked 2-3 km there, he would have seen how the people there are living in poverty. Who is responsible for this poverty? Cleaning, water supply, health services, everything is under Kejriwal," he said. (ANI)