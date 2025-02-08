Delhi Election: BJP's Karnail Singh Defeats AAP's Satyendra Jain by 20,998 Votes

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (AAP) has tightened its grip on the national capital after 27 years, as yet another prominent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Satyendra Jain, conceded defeat from the Shakur Basti Assembly constituency to BJP's Karnail Singh by 20,998 votes in Delhi Assembly Elections on Saturday.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Karnail Singh received a total of 56,869 votes, while Satyendra Jain managed 35,871 votes. Congress candidate Satish Kumar Luthra trailed far behind with 5,784 votes.

This comes as a major setback for AAP, as Jain served as a key cabinet minister from 2015 to 2023 under Arvind Kejriwal's tenure as Delhi's Chief Minister.

Following his victory, Karnail Singh took to social media X, and said that the people has defeated the "corrupt" and assured people to solve their problems.

"Today is a day of excitement. Today the power of the people has defeated the corrupt. This is not just my victory. This is the victory of every person of Shakur Basti who was fighting against this arrogant, corrupt and AAP-Da government. The people have accepted me as their servant today and I assure you all that I will always try to solve your problems. Working under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, we will give the real identity to the whole Delhi including Shakur Basti. Thank you once again for your support, love and companionship," Singh wrote on X.

The BJP is poised to form the government in Delhi after 27 years.

According to the latest update from the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP is ahead on 48 seats, having won 39 and aheadh in nine more. While, AAP is ahead on 22, having won 17 and leading on five seats. Congress has failed to even open its account in the Delhi elections for the third straight time.

Notably BJP has secured victory in New Delhi seat with Parvesh Verma defeating Arvind Kejriwal and in Jangpura Tarvinder Singh Marwah defeated former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (ANI)