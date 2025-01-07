Delhi CM Atishi Alleges BJP-Led Centre Cancelled Official Residence Allotment Twice in Three Months

New Delhi: After the Election Commission announced dates for Delhi Assembly polls, Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led union government cancelled the allotment of the Chief Minister's residence for the second time in three months.

"Today the dates for the upcoming assembly elections have been announced...The BJP-led central government has thrown me out of the Chief Minister's residence for the second time in three months...The BJP thinks that they will stop us from working by snatching our houses, abusing us and speaking ill about my family. They can snatch our houses, stop our work but cannot stop our passion for working for the people of Delhi," Atishi said while addressing a press conference.

She further said that if needed she can come come and stay at the homes of the people of Delhi and keep working for the people of Delhi.

"Three months ago, my belongings were thrown on the road. BJP thinks they will stop our work by snatching our houses, abusing us and making below-the-belt remarks about our families. But, I want to tell the people of Delhi that the work won't stop even if they take away our home. The BJP should remember, today when they have again thrown me out of the Chief Minister's residence, I take an oath that I will ensure that every woman in Delhi gets Rs 2100, every priest and granthi gets Rs 18,000 honorarium and every elderly person gets free treatment under the Sanjeevani Yojana," she added.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the BJP doesn't care to work for the people of the Delhi.

"BJP doesn't care to work for the people of Delhi. They don't care if children are getting an education, or if people are getting electricity. All they do is to do something against AAP leaders... Today, the BJP has done something that we couldn't think of. BJP has once again removed Delhi CM Atishi's belongings from his official residence. You all must remember when they did it earlier as well. I don't think this would have happened anywhere in the world before," Bharadwaj said in a press conference.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh called BJP a "Gaali Galoj Party" and said, "The truth should come to light. BJP claims that there is a swimming pool inside Delhi CM's residence. I challenge. Tomorrow at 11 am, we will go with the media to Delhi CM's residence and will look for a toilet made of gold and a swimming pool."

The Delhi Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)