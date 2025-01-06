Delhi CM Atishi Accuses BJP of Electoral Fraud, Claims Large-Scale Voter Manipulation in New Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate voter data in the New Delhi Assembly by deleting and wrongly adding thousands of voters through fraudulent applications.

"BJP is snatching the right to vote from the citizens. They are doing a huge election scam in the New Delhi Assembly. BJP is attempting to manipulate voter data by deleting and adding thousands of votes incorrectly." she said.

Atishi further alleged a large-scale electoral scam in the New Delhi Assembly, citing over 10,000 applications for voter additions and 6,167 deletions between October 29, 2024, and January 2, 2025.

"More than 10,000 applications for making votes came in New Delhi Assembly between 15 December 2024 and 02 January 2025.6,167 applications were filed in New Delhi Assembly between 29 October 2024 and 02 January 2025 to get votes cut. It is clear that a very big electoral scam is being carried out in the New Delhi Assembly," she said.

Delhi CM claimed this is part of a conspiracy to manipulate voter data, with 10 percent of votes being added and 5 percent deleted.

"When summary revision was going on - when booth level officers of election commission were going door to door, why they (voters) were not shifted? It's clear that a conspiracy is being going on to cut the votes, in a wrong way... 10% votes to be added and 5 % to be deleted - this is the conspiracy that is going on..," she said.

This came after Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to the District Electoral Officer of New Delhi alleging an "unusual spike" in voter addition and deletion applications in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency in recent days.

"I am writing to bring to your immediate attention a significant rise in the number of voter addition and deletion applications received in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency over the past few days," the letter dated December 28 reads.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February 2025.

Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat. Aam Aadmi Party had won 62 out of 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections.

In the assembly elections held in 2015, it came to power with full majority by winning 67 out of 70 seats. (ANI)