Delhi BJP Slams Arvind Kejriwal Over 'Sheeshmahal' Amid PM Modi's Housing Push for the Poor

New Delhi: Delhi BJP General Secretary Vishnu Mittal launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of focusing on building a "sheeshmahal" (palatial residence) while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicated to improving the lives of the poor.

"Arvind Kejriwal is building his 'sheeshmahal' while PM Modi is building houses for the poor," Mittal said, emphasizing that Kejriwal has failed to deliver on promises to the people of Delhi. "Arvind Kejriwal is completely on the back foot. The people of Delhi have made up their minds to form BJP's government in Delhi," he added.

Mittal's remarks come as the BJP gears up for the upcoming Delhi elections. He revealed that the Election Management Committee (EMC) meeting, currently ongoing, would last for around four hours. "There are 42 departments in the committee. So, our national president JP Nadda will conduct a meeting with all the departments," he stated.

Mittal also confirmed that the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting will be held on January 10, with the party planning to release the list of candidates by January 11.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of spreading "false and baseless" allegations about the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"The BJP had been spreading misinformation about Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Why were they rattled when the party offered to show what's inside the CM's residence and also the 'Rajmahal' that the PM is building for himself?" Kakkar asked.

Kakkar's comments stemmed from a series of BJP-led criticisms, which alleged that the CM's residence contained extravagant items such as a mini bar, swimming pool, and golden seats.

"They (BJP) have been spreading misinformation like there is a mini bar, a swimming pool, or golden seats. Now we have requested for both the houses to be opened, so that everyone will get to know what has been made (in PM's residence) during the COVID period from the 2750 crore of taxpayer money," Kakkar added.

AAP's spokesperson also raised concerns about transparency in the renovation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, a project that has been criticized for its enormous cost. Kakkar alledged as to why the public had not been allowed to view the premises and insisted that the information should be made available to taxpayers who were footing the bill for the luxurious construction.

"Let the taxpayers see what a 300 crore carpet looks like, what 200 crore chandelier looks like, what diamond-studded toilet seats look like?" Kakkar demanded, referencing various reports of lavish features in the PM's new residence. (ANI)