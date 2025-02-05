Delhi BJP Chief Virendraa Sachdeva Claims Voters are Rejecting 'Corrupt' AAP Govt

New Delhi: As Delhi assembly polls are underway, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Wednesday claimed that people are voting against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), asserting a wave of change.

Sachdeva further claimed that some people are casting fake votes in the Kasturba Nagar constituency.

"There is a wave of change in Delhi. People are voting against the corrupt govt. Now, this 'AAP-' da'--the 'farzi' govt--has come to the extent where it is facilitating fake voting. The information that we have is that people were caught casting fake votes in the Kasturba Nagar constituency," Sachdeva said.

"I appeal to the people of Delhi to remain vigilant of their (AAP) tactics and vote in large numbers to fulfil the resolve of PM Modi to have a Viksit Bharat and Viksit Delhi," he added.

Earlier, AAP leaders alleged that the Delhi Police were trying to stop people from casting their votes at a polling station in Chirag Delhi.

"You have been standing here since morning to influence the elections. Why are the barricades being put up? Which senior officer of the Delhi Police has instructed them to do so? This is all being done to disturb the poor villagers. Malviya Nagar ACP and SHO are openly doing this wherever there is a stronghold of AAP. The SHO even raided our private premises last night," Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

"21,000 people cast their votes here. The police are doing this in all 17-18 polling booths in Chirag Delhi. People can't come from the metro or the roads to cast their votes. Did Virendra Sachdeva or President Murmu get out of the car 200 meters away from the polling station? There are no guidelines," the AAP leader added.

Meanwhile, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi cast her vote in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 on Wednesday at the Nirman Bhawan polling centre in the national capital.

She was accompanied by her daughter, party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Congress candidate for the New Delhi constituency, Sandeep Dikshit.

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, along with his family, also cast his vote today.

Polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security. Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm.

Delhi has 1,561,400 registered voters, including 837,617 males, 723,656 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 239,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 109,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities. (ANI)