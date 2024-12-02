Delhi Awadh Ojha joins AAP in presence of party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Well-known UPSC coach, Awadh Ojha joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and leader Manish Sisodia on Monday.

After joining AAP, Awadh Ojha said, "I thank Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for giving me the opportunity to work for education by joining politics. Education is such a medium which is the soul of the family, society and nation."

"Today, at the beginning of my political innings, I want to share this with you all if I had to choose between politics and education, I would definitely choose education. By joining politics, the development of education is my best objective," said Ojha.

Earlier on Sunday, Arvind Kejriwal repeated his AAP's stand against having any type of a political tie-up in the capital for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

At a press conference at AAP headquarters on Sunday, Kejriwal said, "There will be no alliance in Delhi."

Reacting to AAP contesting Delhi elections alone, BJP leader Kailash Gahlot said, "I think people of Delhi have decided to bring BJP to power. In the Lok Sabha elections, there was no impact of alliance (between AAP and Congress). People of Delhi are troubled due to damaged roads, overflowing sewers and other issues."

Earlier this morning, AAP Rajya MP Sanjay Singh filed a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on Monday, seeking to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation concerning the 'increasing crimes' in the national capital.

Sanjay Singh, in the motion filed to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, wrote, "I would like to draw your attention to the increasing crimes in the country's capital. The Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, ambassadors, and Members of Parliament, from both houses, all reside in Delhi. The country's capital has become the capital of crime."

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, accusing him of failing to ensure security in Delhi.

Kejriwal also visited Tilak Nagar to meet victims of recent firing incidents, highlighting what he termed a collapse of law and order in the capital.

Addressing a public gathering, he said, "Being the Union Home Minister, the law and order is the responsibility of Amit Shah. We want him to provide security to the people of Delhi. We don't want any politics. We only want you to do your work."

He also highlighted the threats faced by AAP MLA Naresh Balyan. "Our MLA Naresh Balyan received threats from a gangster 35-40 times last year. He filed written complaints with the police five times. Our MLA is the victim, yet yesterday he was arrested. What message does this send? That if you receive a threat and complain about it, you will be arrested? This is not the right message. We must be sympathetic toward victims who face such threats. We request Amit Shah to make every effort to establish peace in Delhi," the former Chief Minister added.

Notably, Naresh Balyan was produced before Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Sunday and sent to two days' police custody. He was arrested by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Saturday in connection with an extortion case.

Last week, Kejriwal addressed the media, emphasizing that the responsibility for law and order in Delhi rests with the Union government.

He also contrasted this with his responsibilities as Chief Minister, saying, "Ten years ago, I was given the responsibility of schools, electricity, health, and water. I fixed it all. The condition of the water has improved. But the responsibility of security in Delhi is of the Centre. Amit Shah's responsibility is to maintain law and order in Delhi. Amit Shah has failed to fix the law and order in ten years. Delhi is being called the rape capital, the gangster capital. Today, women and businessmen are the most scared."

Kejriwal also stated that law and order in Delhi have deteriorated, with gang wars reminiscent of those in Mumbai. "Nearly 20 people have lost their lives in gang wars on the Yamuna side alone," he added.

In a separate incident, a man threw liquid at Kejriwal during his padyatra in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area. (ANI)