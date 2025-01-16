Delhi Assembly poll: Harish Khurana, BJP candidate from Moti Nagar, to file his nomination today

New Delhi: Harish Khurana, the BJP candidate from the Moti Nagar Assembly constituency, will file his nomination for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election on Thursday. Khurana performed a havan at his residence before filing his nomination.

Khurana is pitted against AAP's Shiv Charan Goel, a two-time MLA from the Moti Nagar seat, and Congress' Rajendra Namdhari.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj slammed the AAP government in Delhi, saying that the people are tired of its false promises.

"I wish all the best to elder brother Harish Khurana who is filing his nomination today. Delhi is tired of false promises. The people of Delhi want change, they want a BJP government. They don't want excuses for AAP. I appeal to the people to press the lotus button on February 5," Bansuri Swaraj told ANI.

BJP MP Sambit Patra has claimed that the AAP wants to bring back the same excise policy due to which there was a scam worth crores of rupees, cartelisation and black marketing.

Speaking to ANI, Patra demanded a clarification from AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal."In an interview yesterday, Delhi CM Atishi said that if they (AAP) come to power in Delhi, then the new Excise Policy will be implemented again. The excise policy due to which there was a scam worth crores of rupee, cartelisation and black marketing, AAP wants to bring back the same policy. The policy was not even passed by the cabinet and the approval of the LG sahab was also not taken. Because of the same liquor policy, today AAP is standing exposed in front of the public. Arvind Kejriwal should give a clarification on this," the BJP MP said.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP eyeing a third term will go to the public, highlighting its 'performance' in education and the health sector.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats. (ANI)