Delhi Assembly Elections: Kejriwal Slams BJP for Opposing AAP Welfare Schemes

New Delhi: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused the BJP of wanting to stop welfare schemes of AAP government and took a swipe at the ruling party at the Centre over the probe by Delhi LG into collection of "personal details" regarding Aam Aadmi Party's proposed 'Mahila Samman Yojana'

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal, a former Delhi Chief Minister, said BJP is nervous over 'Mahila Samman Yojana' scheme and the proposed 'Sanjeeveni' scheme as lakhs of people have registered already.

While 'Mahila Samman Yojana' entails paying Rs 2100 to women above 18 years of age, the proposed Sanjeevni Yojana provides for free health treatment to senior citizens. .

"I had said that after winning the election, we will give Rs 2,100 to women and free treatment to the elderly above 60 years of age. Both these schemes were so beneficial for the public that lakhs of people registered for them already. This made the BJP nervous, many BJP leaders told me that forget about winning, BJP's deposit will be forfeited in many places. First, they sent their goons, then sent the police and uprooted the registration camp, today they have ordered a fake investigation that there will be an investigation. What will be investigated?" he asked.

"We had made an election announcement that if we win the election, we will implement it. I am happy that with this step BJP has made it clear why they are contesting the election. Today they have told that if you vote for them, they will not implement the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana. They will stop free travel for women in buses, they will stop your free electricity, free water, mohalla clinics, free treatment and free education. BJP is contesting the election to stop everything," he added.

Delhi is expected to face assembly polls early next year

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit had met Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena calling for an investigation into the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) proposed Rs 2,100 monthly allowance scheme for women, alleging potential misuse.

The LG has initiated inquiry into the allegations that "non-government" people are collecting personal details of residents of Delhi in the name of registration for Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) proposed welfare scheme 'Mahila Samman Yojana'.

Kejriwal attacked BJP and said it was banking on the complaint filed by a Congress leader.

"The situation of BJP is such that they are pleading in front of the Congress party to save them. BJP itself did not have the courage to complain but got Sandeep Dikshit to complain. Both of them want to stop AAP. I am ready to go to jail again for you. Is the country their ancestral property? Why are they not stopping the one who is distributing money, openly asking for votes in return?" he asked.

With AAP launching a drive to enrol people for the schemes, Women and Child Development (WCD) department of the Delhi government issued a clarification regarding the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana,' and said no such scheme has been officially notified. Following the notice, the BJP accused Kejriwal of engaging in "digital fraud."

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged that BJP exerted pressure on Delhi government officials. "These notifications are false. We will take action against officials responsible for issuing them," she said. (ANI)