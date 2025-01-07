Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Manish Sisodia Confident of AAP Victory as Arvind Kejriwal's Leadership Shines

New Delhi: After the Election Commission announced dates for Delhi Assembly polls, AAP candidate from Jangpura Assembly constituency, Manish Sisodia on Tuesday urged the public of Delhi to come out and vote in large numbers on February 5.

"The public of Delhi will choose the party which provides good education, good health, free electricity...The public of Delhi will again choose Arvind Kejriwal...I urge the public of Delhi to come out and vote in large numbers...AAP government will be formed in Delhi again on 8th February," Sisodia told reporters.

He further said that a fake names of applicants are being used to remove voters' names on a large scale.

"Is the Election Commission taking action against them?...What action has been taken against those who were found distributing Rs 1100?" he added.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai endorsed Sisodia's comments claiming that the people of Delhi would vote for Kejriwal.

"The people of Delhi have been waiting for this and I am happy that people will bring back Arvind Kejriwal Govt to power. AAP has done all the preparations for the election. Names of all the 70 candidates of the party have been announced. We are absolutely ready for the election," he said.

Priyanka Kakkar said that the AAP is ready for the polls as it always stays among the people and has taken care of all sections of society.

"The AAP is ready (for the elections) as it stays among the public and works for them. I am hopeful that as the Chief Election Commissioner said action will be taken against Parvesh Verma who was seen openly distributing money...We are hopeful that the election commission will take action against the complaints filed by AAP to ensure free and fair elections...AAP has taken care of every section of the society...I am hopeful that the public of Delhi will bestow their trust on AAP," he said.

The last date of filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20. The election will be conducted on Feb 5 with the results on February 8.

Manish Sisodia has earlier represented the Patparganj seat between 2013-2024. In the 2020 assembly polls, he won the seat by narrow margins. This time he is contesting elections from Jangpura against BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

With the announcement of the election dates, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in the national capital and will remain in force till the completion of the election process.

The final voter list published on January 6, 2025 for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections recorded a total of 1,55,24,858 registered voters in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, showing a net increase of 1.09 per cent.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)