CWC Meet to Set Historic Agenda for Future: Sachin Pilot Highlights Congress' Vision at Belagavi

Belagavi: Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting (CWC) Nav Satyagrah Baithak' Congress leader Sachin Pilot who arrived at the Belagavi airport on Thursday said that Congress was doing a good very job in the government but the working committee meeting would set the pace and agenda for the next few months and years.

"This centenary is special, Congress is doing a very good job in the government but this working committee meeting will set the pace and agenda for the next few months and years. This CWC meeting will be historic in many ways...we are all proud to be here...INDIA alliance is strong and Congress leadership will give directions on how to move forward and take on political opponents..." Pilot said while speaking to ANI.

Congress MP Manish Tiwari said that they have come to strengthen the slogan of Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Constitution.

"We are here to strengthen the slogan of Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Constitution. We will decide in this meeting on how to change the dictatorial government in this country. We will work to remove the ideology of the BJP and RSS. Strategies will be developed on how to demolish RSS and BJP's ideologies which is their hatred for Babasaheb Ambedkar. We will expose the RSS," said Tiwari while speaking to ANI.

The Congress is all set to celebrate the centenary of the 1924 session of the party presided over by Mahatama Gandhi.

Party leader Salman Khurshid who arrived at the Belagavi airport said "This is historical; history was made here 100 years ago. We need new inspiration and country. We need to take the country in the right direction and fight for the Constitution."

Congress leader Sowmya Reddy said that the occasion is a proud feeling for all of them.

"It is a proud feeling for all of us from Mahila Congress to be here. The Congress party has always prioritized women. We are the ones who gave women reservation at the gram panchayat level. When Sonia Gandhi madam was president she said that they would give 33% reservation to women. The only PM was from Congress. It is a privilege to be a part of this historic event," she said. (ANI)