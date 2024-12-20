CPI MP Sandosh Kumar Accuses BJP of Distracting from Babasaheb Ambedkar Insult Issue

New Delhi: Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Sandosh Kumar on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was coming up with new versions of cases to distract attention from the burning issue of the insult of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"It is a fake case.. to distract attention from the burning issue of insulting Babasaheb Ambedkar, BJP is coming with a new version that a woman was attacked by Rahul Gandhi. We were trying to protest peacefully and we all were blocked. Many MPS including me were pushed down by the BJP MPs. I fell and had slight injuries too.." Kumar said speaking to ANI.

Further, he said challenged the authorities to make the video footage available in the public domain.

"This is completely baseless. We challenge the concerned authorities to make the video footage available in the public domain... we have an excellent CCTV camera system. Why cant you publish it and let the public know the truth..?" he questioned.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said that the incident was a part of a conspiracy and further added that Rahul Gandhi had a commitment to truth, peace, non-violence and love,

"All that happened yesterday was part of a large conspiracy. I have never seen members of Parliament blocking other MPs. Rahul Gandhi has a commitment to truth, peace, love, and non-violence....Kharge also fell down there yesterday, even he could have got hurt. BJP has registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi. It is a matter of worry -will democracy remain in this country? Under BJP's dispensation, the country is going forward on the same path as Hitler's...Who is guiding PM Modi and Amit Shah ji?" Gehlot questioned.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla again urged MPs to follow the rules of the House and not protest at the Parliament gates, warning them of appropriate action of any deviation from the rule.

This comes amidst the parallel protests of both the Opposition and ruling parties alleging that both sides have insulted B R Ambedkar.

During the protests, few MPs were pushed around, and two were injured, namely Mukesh Rajput and Pratap Sarangi.

"I request everyone, to maintain the decorum and dignity of the house is the responsibility of every member. Protesting in front of the gates is not right. You all have to ensure that it doesn't happen," Birla said amid sloganeering by MPs in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)