Congress' Sandeep Dikshit Responds to Kejriwal's BJP Poaching Allegations

New Delhi: Congress New Delhi candidate Sandeep Dikshit on Friday came down heavily on Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal over his allegations that the BJP had attempted to poach 16 of AAP's candidates ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results on February 8.

Reacting to the issue, Dikshit asked Kejriwal if he knows which candidate would became MLA, and suggested the former chief minister should "speak logically."

"Their mysteries remain a mystery, you never get proof for the same...Which MLA has received a phone call? Do you even know who would be an MLA?...If a party has to even offer them money, who would they call up?... Speak logically. Why are you nervous?..." Dikshit told ANI.

Targetting Kejriwal, the Congress New Delhi candidate said, "If you are getting 55-60 seats, there is no meaning of a phone call. If BJP is getting 45-50 seats, there is no meaning of a phone call. If Congress is getting 40 seats, there is no meaning of a phone call. So, what is the meaning of a phone call?... You don't trust the Exit Polls, comment on that. But what is this? You can say that you would keep your people alert and safe... All of this doesn't suit a man who was the CM for 10 years...I have not received any phone calls..."

Sandeep Dikshit and Arvind Kejriwal were pitted against each other in the New Delhi assembly constituency for the polls held on February 5.

On Thursday, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP had called16 of his party candidates to leave Aam Aadmi Party and join the BJP.

"Some agencies are showing that the 'Gali Galoch party' (Referring to the BJP) is getting more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave AAP and join their party, they will make them ministers and will give Rs. 15 crores to each of them," Kejriwal alleged.

"If the party is getting more than 55 seats then what is the need for him to call our candidates? Obviously, these fake surveys have been conducted with the sole purpose of creating this atmosphere to break down some candidates. But you abusive people, not even one of our men will break down," Kejriwal wrote.

Exit polls have varied in their predictions regarding the margin of the BJP's victory. One poll suggested that BJP could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi, while two other polls predicted an AAP victory.

Votes will be counted on February 8. AAP has dominated the last two assembly polls in Delhi. (ANI)