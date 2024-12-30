Congress' Sandeep Dikshit Criticizes AAP's Welfare Schemes Ahead of Delhi Election

New Delhi: Congress candidate from New Delhi Assembly Constituency Sandeep Dikshit on Monday took a dig at former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the welfare schemes announced by the ruling AAP for the upcoming assembly election, stating that Kejriwal will not be able to implement schemes even after he becomes Chief Minister again.

"... They should answer a simple question: Why are they implementing all this now? Why didn't they do this earlier?... They have been in government for the last 5 years. When he went to prison, he wasted a good 1.5 years. He could have resigned earlier and completed all the pending work... I want to ask him (Arvind Kejriwal) if he becomes the CM, will he still not be able to sign any files and implement all the schemes he has been promising? He will not be able to distribute even a penny as CM," Dikshit told ANI.

The statements came in the context of welfare schemes launched by AAP ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

AAP recently launched Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana.

Earlier, Dikshit had also raised complaints in front of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena over the Mahila Samman Yojana following the Delhi Women and Child Development (WCD) department public notice, stating that the cash transfer scheme had not been notified by the government and "no such scheme is in existence."

Following the complaints by Congress leader, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena initiated an inquiry into the allegation that "non-government" people are collecting personal details of residents of Delhi in the name of registration for AAP's proposed welfare scheme 'Mahila Samman Yojana'.

In a letter, LG Saxena asked the Commissioner of Police to may direct the field officers to take action as per law against the person who is breaching the privacy of citizens by collecting their personal data in the name of registration for AAP's poll promise of giving Rs 2,100 to women.

The Mahila Samman Yojana is aimed at providing women residing in Delhi with Rs 2,100 per month. (ANI)

Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. In the 2020 elections, AAP won 62 of the 70 seats, while the BJP secured eight. (ANI)