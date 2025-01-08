Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat Criticizes One-Nation One Election Bill, Raises Concerns Over Public Sentiments

New Delhi: Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat, a member of the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) tasked with examining the One-Nation One Election Bill, said the sentiments of the common people who are at the centre of the democratic setup and the Constitution, may be overlooked in the bill.

The first meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the One Nation One Election proposal is being held today in New Delhi.

Bhagat told ANI, "I think One Nation One Election is a product of the stubbornness of PM Modi's government and himself...The common people are in the nucleus of the entire democratic setup of the country and the Constitution. There are possibilities that their sentiments and aspirations will be overlooked in One Nation One Election..."

The Congress leader further alleged that an attempt to impose the views of the majority on the country.

"These things are being brought due to the stubbornness of PM Modi and his team, the intention is to deal a blow to the federal structure of the country. There is a meeting today. Since they are in the majority, they are arrogant - so there will be less exchange of ideas and this is an attempt to impose their ideas on the country on the basis of their majority...," the Congress MP expressed concern.

BJP MP PP Chaudhary will chair the meeting. The officials from the Law and Justice Ministry are scheduled to brief the parliamentary panel. Speaking to ANI Chaudhary said an effort will be made to seek consensus.

"As far as the procedure is concerned, we will make an effort to listen to all stakeholders whose opinion is very important - be it legal experts, members of civil society or from judiciary, or political parties; to take everyone's inputs. After taking everyone's opinion, we will examine the Bill in an unbiased manner and with an open mind...The effort will be to see that we all arrive at a consensus. Because all MPs who are members of this Committee are eminent personalities. I believe that in the national interest, we will work together and try to build a consensus," he said.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee consists of members from Lok Sabha including Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Manish Tewari, NCP's Supriya Sule, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee and BJP's PP Chaudhary, Bansuri Swaraj and Anurag Singh Thakur. (ANI)