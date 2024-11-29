Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expresses concern over situation in Bangladesh

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Bangladesh, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed concern over the situation in the neighbouring country in the aftermath of the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

He also said that the committee on external affairs has called a meeting on the situation in Bangladesh on December 11. The committee is currently headed by MP Shashi Tharoor.

"...If the government has something to say on behalf of the Foreign Ministry, it would be good if (External Affairs Minister) S Jaishankar comes to Parliament and tells us. We have called a meeting of the External Affairs Committee on December 11 to know the details about Bangladesh. We are concerned about whatever is going on in Bangladesh...All minorities should get democratic rights in their country,"he said.

"But it would not be appropriate to talk too much as this matter does not concern our country," Shashi Tharoor added.

The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for his immediate release.

Uddhanand Das, Kalaburagi (Karnataka), ISKCON branch Pracharak termed the interim government in Bangladesh as "anti-Hindu."

"Our goal is to condemn the anti-Hindu government in Bangladesh...We should unitedly come together and support Hindus...," Das told ANI.

ISKCON) on Thursday expressed solidarity with priest Chinmoy Krishna Das.

In a post on X, ISKCON, Inc. stated, "ISKCON, Inc. stands with Chinmoy Krishna Das. Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of all these devotees."

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag. He was presented before a Chittagong court on November 25. The court denied his bail plea and sent him to custody.

The arrest has further strained relations between the Bangladesh government and ISKCON, fuelling protests and unrest. (ANI)