Congress MP Praniti Shinde Accuses BJP, RSS of Hating Indian Constitution and Flag

New Delhi: Congress MP Praniti Shinde on Wednesday condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Baba Saheb Ambedkar. She added that BJP and RSS have always "hated the tricolour and the Constitution".

She also demanded an apology and resignation from Amit Shah.

"BJP and RSS have always hated the tricolour and the Constitution. We strongly condemn this. He should apologise and resign," Praniti Shinde told ANI.

Amit Shah made his remarks during a debate in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, marking 75 years of the Constitution.

Shah stated that taking BR Ambedkar's name had become a "fashion" among Opposition leaders.

"If they had taken the name of God as many times as they take Ambedkar's name, they would have secured heaven for seven lives," Shah said.

On Thursday, Opposition MPs held a protest at the Parliament premises, condemning the Shah's remarks.

Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday criticised Shah.

While addressing a press conference in the national capital, Kharge also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Shah by midnight if he truly respects Ambedkar.

"We demand that Amit Shah should apologize and if PM Modi has faith in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar then he should be sacked by midnight... He has no right to remain in the cabinet, he should be sacked only then people will remain silent, otherwise, people will protest. People are ready to sacrifice their lives for Dr BR Ambedkar," he said.

The Congress President condemned Shah's statement saying that the BJP-led NDA government don't believe in the Constitution.

"Yesterday, Amit Shah said something which is very condemnable. It is unfortunate that a Dalit, who should be worshipped, was insulted. I am forced to say that these people (BJP-led NDA government) don't believe in the Constitution," he said.

Kharge further highlighted the tweets done by PM Modi supporting Shah's remarks and said,

"They are friends and they support each other's sins."

"PM Modi made 6-7 tweets to defend Amit Shah. What was the need for this? If someone says wrong about BR Ambedkar, he should be removed from the cabinet. But they are friends and are supporting each other's sins," the Congress chief said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi defended Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar and said that Shah exposed the Congress' dark history of insulting Ambedkar after which they were clearly stung and stunned by the facts he presented.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi said that Congress sat in power for years but did nothing to empower the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

"In Parliament, Amit Shah Ji exposed the Congress' dark history of insulting Dr Ambedkar and ignoring the SC/ST Communities. They are clearly stung and stunned by the facts he presented, which is why they are now indulging in theatrics! Sadly, for them, people know the truth!

Congress can try as they want but they can't deny that the worst massacres against SC/ST Communities have happened under their regimes. For years, they sat in power but did nothing substantive to empower the SC and ST communities," PM Modi said. (ANI)