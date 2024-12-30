Congress MP Pramod Tiwari Slams BJP: 'Cannot Win Elections with Honesty' Amid Voter List Allegations

Prayagraj: After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of attempting to remove his wife name from the voter list, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party saying that it is well known that they "cannot win elections with honesty".

Sharpening his attacking, Tiwari stated that this tactic is an "incurable" disease of BJP.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said," It is well known that BJP cannot win elections with honesty. We have seen this in Maharashtra, Haryana and other places. They cut votes of people, this is an incurable disease of BJP and also their weapon..."

On Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting to remove his wife Anita Singh's name from the voter list, not just once but twice.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said, "They (BJP) ran a campaign to delete the name of voters from the list. They think that let's teach a lesson to Sanjay Singh. What they have done - the New Delhi constituency from where Arvind Kejriwal is the MLA, they (BJP) gave an application to delete the name of my wife - Anita Singh from the voter list, and not just once but twice - on December 24 and 26."

The former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of carrying out "Operation Lotus" in the New Delhi constituency from December 15 to delete names of voters from the electoral list.

New Delhi is Kejriwal's constituency, and he has served as the MLA for New Delhi since 2015.

"In my New Delhi assembly constituency - their (BJP) 'operation Lotus' has been going on since December 15. In these 15 days, they have filed an application for the deletion of 5,000 votes and the addition of 7,500 votes. Why there is a need to conduct elections if you are manipulating approximately 12% of total voters in the assembly? A kind of 'game' is being going on in the name of election," Kejriwal said in a press conference.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats. (ANI)