Congress MP Manickam Tagore Moves Adjournment Motion Over Rs 1,056 Crore MGNREGS Dues

New Delhi: Congress Member of Parliament Manickam Tagore on Monday submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking an urgent discussion on the non-release of outstanding wages.

He alleged that the government has "failed to release" dues amounting to Rs 1,056 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Tamil Nadu.

In his notice addressed to the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha, Tagore highlighted the severe financial hardship faced by 91 lakh workers awaiting payment, particularly during the harvest season of Pongal.

"That this House do now adjourn to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, namely, the non-release of outstanding wage dues amounting to Rs 1,056 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Tamil Nadu, causing financial hardship to 91 lakh workers pertaining to 76 lakh households, particularly during the harvest festival of Pongal," Tagore stated in his notice.

The Congress MP emphasized that the delay in wage payments has severely impacted vulnerable sections of society, including women, SC/ST communities, and differently-abled individuals.

"86% of employment is provided to women workers under MGNREGS in Tamil Nadu. 29% of workers belong to SC/ST households. 1 lakh differently abled workers are provided employment each year under MGNREGS in Tamil Nadu," he noted.

Tagore criticized the government for failing to release the dues, calling it "a clear failure to ensure timely payment of wages under the MGNREGS." He urged the government to take immediate action to release the pending dues and approve the revised labor budget for Tamil Nadu.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, designed to provide at least 100 days of wage employment in a financial year to rural households. (ANI)