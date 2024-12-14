Congress MP Manickam Tagore Accuses PM Modi of Downgrading Debate Standards in Parliament

New Delhi: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of getting "personal" while speaking in the Parliament, saying that he usually "downgrades" the standard of debate.

"We hope that PM Modi's reply will be decent and he will speak the way Defence Minister Rajnath Singh did and maintain the dignity of the house as he usually downgrades the standard of debate in Parliament. He becomes very personal about the previous leadership of the country. He questions in a very wrong pattern," Tagore told ANI.

The Congress' criticism comes as PM Modi is expected to reply to the debate on the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution in the Lok Sabha on Saturday.

Congress MP Imran Masood on Saturday said that he will also be participating in a debate about the Constitution.

"There is a discussion going on about the Constitution, I will also speak today. The Constitution of India gives us a protective shield, as Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said. Today we will discuss this," Masood told ANI.

The Lok Sabha, on December 13, initiated a two-day debate on the Constitution to commemorate the beginning of the 75th year of its adoption.

On Friday, the debate on the Constitution witnessed fiery speeches of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the House.

Defence Minister Singh initiated a debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha with a sharp focus on its historical significance and its role in shaping the nation's governance and global standing. Rajnath Singh reflected on the Constitution's birth from extensive deliberations, underscored its reflection of India's civilizational values, and addressed recent efforts to politicize its legacy.

The Defence Minister in a sharp remark towards the Congress criticized the party's efforts to attribute the creation of India's Constitution solely to a particular political party. He stressed that such attempts to overlook the collective contributions of many individuals and the Constitution's deep roots in India's cultural and civilizational values.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi in her maiden address in the Lok Sabha attacked the ruling government and said that in the last 10 years, the Union government have made all attempts to break down the 'kavach' (shield).

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)