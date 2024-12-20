Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Calls BJP's FIR Against Rahul Gandhi a 'Conspiracy' to Divert Attention

New Delhi: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday stated that the FIR against Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was just a drama enacted by the BJP to distract from the real issues at hand..

"Today, the anger you see in the all (opposition) parties today is after the way the Home Minister used insulting words for Babasaheb Ambedkar. On this Kharge ji demanded that the PM remove the Home Minister from the Cabinet and an apology from the Home Minister. On this, many protests happened across the country. Now, as a part of a conspiracy, this drama was created in front of Makar Dar, two MPs were sent to the ICU and a Rajya Sabha MP was made to write a letter against Rahul Gandhi. This was a planned conspiracy to deviate attention from the Adani issue and Amit Shah's statement....They are scared and rattled...I demand Lok Sabha Speaker to make public the CCTV footage of what happened yesterday. It will prove that all this was a conspiracy...This FIR is not against Rahul Gandhi but against the ideology of Babasaheb Ambedkar, against social justice and social empowerment. It is a political FIR...This will also be discussed in the extended working committee meeting to be held on the 26th-27th...It is not said anywhere that a no-confidence motion against (Rajya Sabha) Chairman can be brought only once...In the next 45 days, there will be Budget session, another no-confidence motion against the Chairman can also come," he said.

Speaking on the BJP's charge that the opposition was responsible for the decreased productivity of the house in the Winter session of Parliament, the Congress MP said that for their party this session was productive as the BJP's thoughts on BR Ambedkar had been exposed.

"For us, Parliament's productivity was 100 per cent because today the entire country knows what the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) and (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi think about Dr Ambedkar. We assess the Parliament's productivity by the intention of the government. Union Home Minister has insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar," Ramesh told ANI.

He asserted that Union Ministers including Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman cannot prove their allegations against former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru made two days ago.

"I have complained to the Chairman (Rajya Sabha) that it has been 72 hours since Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman), (JP) Nadda Saheb and Union Home Minister made allegations against Pandit Nehru which could not be authenticated. They won't be able to authenticate it," the Congress leader added.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Friday protested against the remarks of Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar.

The MPs stood together with a picture of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution and chanted Jaibhim in front of his statute.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mentioned that the party has opposed to comments of Ambedkar.

"Everyone has heard what Amit Shah has said about Ambedkar, we will not repeat that but the words and expressions he had used insulted Ambedkar. Our party has opposed this, and also our CM Mamata Banerjee has said about it," Banerjee told ANI.

He also demanded an apology from Shah. He added, "We firmly believe that Amit Shah, what he did, he should immediately apologise for it."Rajya Sabha LoP Malikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDI alliance MPs also staged a protest over the remarks.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned Sine Die after protests continued in the House. (ANI)