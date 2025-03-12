Congress MP Criticizes FM Sitharaman for Misleading Parliament on Language Policy

New Delhi: Congress MP K Suresh on Wednesday slammed Nirmala Sitharaman for her statement in parliament, saying that she was absolutely wrong and misleading the house.

On the three-language policy, Congress MP K Suresh said, "Our stand is already clear. Tamil Nadu is promoting Tamil, and they don't want to give more importance to Hindi."

When asked about Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement in Parliament, Congress MP K Suresh said, "She (Nirmala Sitharaman) is absolutely wrong and misleading the house..."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday lashed out at Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over its opposition to the three-language policy, accusing the Stalin government of creating a "political mess" in Tamil Nadu and denying children their "right to learn."

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said, "New Education Policy actually says learn in your mother tongue till class 5th, if possible till 8th even better till intermediate that's what NEP says but they (DMK) want to imagine it is imposing Hindi.

"Wrongly they have created political mess in Tamil Nadu denying children their right to learn." Sitharaman backed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Monday's remark, clarifying that the minister "probably" meant the protest of DMK is "uncivilised."

Sharing her personal experience in Tamil Nadu, Sitharaman added that "if you learn Hindi and Sanskrit, you are targeted, "All these affection, love and emotion to the Tamil Language, Education Minister spoke the truth about how they were ready to sign the MoU then they changed their mind in the pretext of three language formula 'not suitable for us but you are imposing Hindi.' I lived in Tamil Nadu, where if you learn Hindi and Sanskrit, you are targeted. More importantly, they wanted Honourable Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to apologise because he said it is uncivilised. He probably said that in they way you are protesting is uncivilised."

Further reading an old published passage in a magazine of Dravidian leader without naming him, Sitharaman said, "He said if you learn Tamil even a begger can not survive. He says if you have learnt something else you would have something meaningful in your hand to lead your life." (ANI)