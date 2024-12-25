Congress MLA Bhupathi Reddy Threatens Actor Allu Arjun: Telangana Film Ban Looms Amid Controversy

Nizamabad: Telangana Congress MLA Bhupathi Reddy has issued a stern warning to actor Allu Arjun, threatening to prevent the release of his films in the state unless he refrains from making further comments about the Chief Minister.

Speaking at a public meeting in Nizamabad, Reddy stated that Arjun should respect his position as an actor and stay focused on his career. T

The Congress MLA said, "I am warning you not to speak about our CM. You're from Andhra and should behave like one. You have come here for livelihood. I am speaking as a ruling party MLA, so respect the position given to you and do your business. You are just an actor. You do your work and live; what is your contribution to Telangana? We are issuing a warning to you--if you don't change your behavior, Congress workers will not let your movies run."

On Tuesday, actor Allu Arjun was questioned by Hyderabad police in connection with the tragic incident during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 on December 4.

Meanwhile, the boy injured in the Sandhya Theatre incident during the premiere of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad, Telangana, has responded after 20 days, his father said. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Bhaskar, the father of the injured child, expressed gratitude for the support they are receiving. "The child responded after 20 days. He is responding today. Allu Arjun and the Telangana government are supporting us," he said.

On December 4, when Allu Arjun attended the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, a massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, and chaos ensued when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car. This led to the tragic death of a woman named Revathi and injuries to her child.

Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after furnishing a Rs 50,000 bond. (ANI)