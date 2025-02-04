Congress' Manickam Tagore Slams UGC Draft Rules, Accuses Govt of Communalizing Education

New Delhi: Congress Whip in the Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore, on Tuesday alleged that the central government is 'encroaching' on the state's power and the education system through new UGC draft.

Speaking to ANI, he said that the BJP wanted to communalize education, while adding that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is trying to capture educational institutions.

"I had moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha against the proposals of the UGC, which encroach on the state's power and the education system. Since the BJP formed the central government, they have been trying to communalize education, and the RSS is trying to capture it," Tagore said.

Reacting to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech during the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Tagore said that Gandhi proposed an alternative vision for India.

"Rahul Gandhi gave a visionary speech yesterday. He proposed an alternative vision for India -- from being a consumption story, India should be a producer. Make in India has failed. We should prioritize Made in India. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister (Kiren Rijiju) is not hearing the LoP properly. We demand that the Parliamentary Affairs Minister should not derail parliamentary affairs and should allow opposition leaders to speak," the Congress MP added.

Earlier, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday moved an adjournment motion seeking the suspension of regular proceedings to discuss the new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations concerning the appointment of Vice-Chancellors and the hiring of contract teachers.

Raising the issue in a notice, Tagore said, "I rise to move an Adjournment Motion regarding the recent changes to the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, which severely threaten the autonomy of academic institutions and the quality of higher education in our country."

Speaking on the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, Tagore noted, "The new regulations allow individuals from industry, public sectors, and non-academics to be appointed as Vice-Chancellors, deviating from the 2018 guidelines which required Vice-Chancellors to be experienced academicians."

The first part of the Budget session will continue till February 13, and the two Houses will again meet on March 10 after recess, with the session concluding on April 4. (ANI)