Congress Leader Udit Raj advocates for reservation in judiciary to curb corruption and bias

New Delhi: Congress leader Udit Raj has proposed the implementation of reservation in the judiciary as a measure to reduce corruption, inefficiency, and caste bias.

In a post on the social media platform X, Raj emphasized that reservation would diversify the caste representation among judges and improve the judicial system.

"Reservation should be implemented to reduce corruption and inefficiency in the judiciary. This will reduce the number of judges from one family and one caste. A corrupt judge will be afraid that there will be fewer people from his caste and kin to protect him. He will give judgment after careful consideration," said Raj in his post.

Raj further argued that judges from Dalit, OBC, Minority, and Tribal communities would be less likely to show bias in their decisions, as there would be no upper-caste judge to shield them in case of errors.

"Judges from Dalit, OBC, Minorities and Tribal communities will not show bias in hearing cases because there will be pressure from the upper caste judge. There will be no one to protect them if they commit a mistake," he added.

The Congress leader also criticized the current judicial collegium system, claiming that it is dominated by upper-caste judges. He believes that implementing reservation would create a better balance and reduce the bias in the justice system.

He also pointed out that reservation could help prevent disparities in cases, stating, "Political people will get justice and the situation of Lalu getting jail and Mishra getting bail will reduce. At present, checks and balances have deteriorated and will be automatically established with reservation."

Meanwhile, days after the Karnataka government granted four per cent reservation to minorities in public contracts, BJP MP Mayank Nayak on Monday slammed the move and accused the Congress of playing "politics of religion."

He also slammed remarks of the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar related to Constitution.

"Karnataka government has announced to provide 4 per cent reservation to the Muslim community in public contracts. Who is doing the politics of religion and giving reservations based on religion? Today, there was a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha and Union Minister JP Nadda strongly objected to the matter that reservation should not be made based on religion," he said. (ANI)