Congress Leader Sukhjinder Randhawa Accuses Arvind Kejriwal of Deception Amid Controversy Over Welfare Schemes

New Delhi: Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of talking very politely and then deceiving people.

Randhawa also accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its chief Arvind Kejriwal, of failing to fulfil their promises to women in Punjab.

Speaking to ANI, Randhawa said, "They (AAP) had said in Punjab that they will give Rs 1000 to women. They have not been able to give it in 3 years. If Arvind Kejriwal is honest, he should give Rs 2100 to women in Delhi right now. Arvind Kejriwal talks very politely and then deceives people. His own MLA is saying that he has deceived people in Punjab."

Randhawa also said that the residents of Delhi deserve a chief minister who works for them, not one who misleads them.

"The people of Delhi will defeat Kejriwal. Delhi does not want a liar CM, it wants a working CM," Randhawa added.

On December 22, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced the launch of registrations for the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana'. Under this scheme, AAP aims to provide women residing in Delhi with Rs 2,100 per month.

Following the announcement, the Women and Child Development (WCD) department of the Delhi government issued a clarification regarding the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana,' and said no such scheme has been officially notified.

Following the clarification by WCD, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged that BJP exerted pressure on Delhi government officials to execute this. She added, "These notifications are false. We will take action against officials responsible for issuing them."

On December 27, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena initiated an inquiry into the allegations that "non-government" people are collecting personal details of Delhi residents in the name of registration for Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) proposed welfare scheme 'Mahila Samman Yojana'. (ANI)